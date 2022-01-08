Left Menu

Fake invoices: ED attaches assets of Mumbai businessman

The ED said Sheela Sales Corporation availed input tax credit ITC worth Rs 63.5 crore during July 2017-September 2019 on fake invoices of Rs 352.9 crore raised in the name of Jai Bajrang Traders for supply of goods to the former company without any actual supply of goods.

Fake invoices: ED attaches assets of Mumbai businessman
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said it has attached assets worth Rs 1.37 crore of a Mumbai-based businessman as part of a money laundering probe linked to generation of alleged fake invoices.

The action has been taken against Ashok Kumar Singh, promoter of a company called Sheela Sales Corporation. Singh hails from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, the agency said in a statement.

''The attached immovable properties consist of three flats in Mumbai and two plots in Jaunpur in the name of the businessman and his family members,'' it said.

The ED said Sheela Sales Corporation availed input tax credit (ITC) worth Rs 63.5 crore during July 2017-September 2019 on ''fake'' invoices of Rs 352.9 crore raised in the name of Jai Bajrang Traders for supply of goods to the former company ''without'' any actual supply of goods. The agency filed a case against Singh under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking cognisance of a Uttar Pradesh Police FIR.

