COVID-19 vaccine: Over 2 crore children in 15-18 age group vaccinated with first dose

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that over two crore youngsters between 15-18 age group have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in less than a week of vaccination drive for children. Lauding the efforts of children, Mandaviya said, "Great going, my young friends."

This comes a day after India achieved a milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination drive as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 150 crore mark on Friday. So far, 90 per cent of our adult population was vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine dose.

With the administration of more than 90 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 150.61 crores till 7 am on Saturday. According to the Union Ministry of health release, India executed 90,59,360 doses in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

