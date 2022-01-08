Saudi-led coalition says Houthis' actions turn Yemen ports into legitimate targets-state TV
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said that Houthis' use of civilian sites as fortresses will turn Hodeidah and Salif ports into legitimate military targets, coalition spokesman Brigadier General Turki al-Malki said on Saturday. "We do not want to target the ports... We want to reach a comprehensive political solution, but when they use civilian sites... thus it (Hodeidah and Salif ports) will be a legitimate military target."
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said that Houthis' use of civilian sites as fortresses will turn Hodeidah and Salif ports into legitimate military targets, coalition spokesman Brigadier General Turki al-Malki said on Saturday.
"We do not want to target the ports... We want to reach a comprehensive political solution, but when they use civilian sites... they forfeit the immunity... thus it (Hodeidah and Salif ports) will be a legitimate military target."
