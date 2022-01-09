India reports more than 1.5 lakh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, Omicron tally reaches 3,623

India reported 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 10.21 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. With this, the COVID-19 tally in the country has risen to 35,528,004.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,623 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were reported in India so far. The number of persons recovered from the variant is 1,409. Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (1009), followed by Delhi (513) and Karnataka (441).

The Ministry further informed that the active caseload in the country currently stands at 5,90,611. It accounts for 1.66 per cent of the country's total cases. The weekly positivity rate is at 6.77 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is at 10.21 per cent.

With the recovery of 40,863 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of COVID recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, now stands at 3,44,53,603. The current recovery rate is at 96.98 per cent. The country also reported 327 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,83,790.

India conducted 15,63,566 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, and so far the country has conducted 69,00,34,525 tests as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data. India has administered a total of 151.58 crore vaccine doses so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The COVID vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021. Cumulatively, 1,51,57,60.645 people have been vaccinated so far in the country of which 89,28,316 were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)