Kazakhstan says 164 killed in week of protests

Kazakhstan's health ministry says 164 people have been killed in protests that have rocked the country over the past week.

The figures reported Sunday on the state news channel Khabar-24 are a significant rise from previous tallies. It is not clear if the deaths refer only to civilians or if law-enforcement deaths are included. Kazakh authorities said earlier Sunday that 16 police or national guard had been killed. Authorities previously gave the civilian death toll as 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)