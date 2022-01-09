Shoot-to-kill order in Kazakhstan should be rescinded -U.S. top diplomat Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was seeking clarification from Kazakhstan officials on why they needed to call in Russian-led security forces to resolve domestic unrest, and he denounced the government's shoot-to-kill order.

"The shoot-to-kill order, to the extent it exists, is wrong and should be rescinded," Blinken said during an interview on ABC's "This Week."

