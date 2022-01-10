Left Menu

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

The Uttar Pradesh government declared four villages located near the Nepal border in the district as revenue villages, an official said on Sunday.District Magistrate of Bahraich, Dinesh Chandra Singh said the decision was taken before the announcement of the general elections to the UP Legislative Assembly.

The Uttar Pradesh government declared four villages located near the Nepal border in the district as revenue villages, an official said on Sunday.

District Magistrate of Bahraich, Dinesh Chandra Singh said the decision was taken before the announcement of the general elections to the UP Legislative Assembly. These four villages are Bhavanipur, Tedhia, Dhakia and Bichhia located in Mihinpurwa tehsil of the district. All these villages are Vantangiya villages.

The ‘Vantangiya’ community comprises people brought from Myanmar during the colonial rule to plant trees.

A revenue village is a small administrative region with defined borders. One revenue village may contain many hamlets. A village administrative officer is the head officer of a revenue village.

Singh said the decision in this regard was taken on January 3 at a meeting presided over by the chief secretary, and the letter was received on January 8.

''The people of these villages will now get the benefits of all the schemes of the government,'' he said.

Gita Prasad, a resident of Dhakia village, on Sunday said, ''We are happy with the decision of the government. We celebrated Holi and Deepawali together. There are around 225 families in these four villages consisting of over 1,500 members.'' PTI CORR NAV SRY

