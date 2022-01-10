Left Menu

Naxal carrying Rs 3 lakh reward surrenders in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 10-01-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 14:15 IST
Naxal carrying Rs 3 lakh reward surrenders in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday, police said.

Pandu Ram Savlam was the self-styled deputy commander of the Vajedu local operation squad (LOS), which functions under the Naxals' Telangana state committee, and was involved in the Tekulagudem encounter last year, an official said.

Police data showed that in 2021, as many as 553 Naxals surrendered statewide, while 499 ultras were arrested and 46 gunned down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan; Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest and more

World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakh...

 Global
4
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022