Naxal carrying Rs 3 lakh reward surrenders in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

A Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday, police said.

Pandu Ram Savlam was the self-styled deputy commander of the Vajedu local operation squad (LOS), which functions under the Naxals' Telangana state committee, and was involved in the Tekulagudem encounter last year, an official said.

Police data showed that in 2021, as many as 553 Naxals surrendered statewide, while 499 ultras were arrested and 46 gunned down.

