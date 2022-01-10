Left Menu

Talks with Russia may allow for more diplomacy, Stoltenberg says

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that security negotiations between Russia and the West may not resolve all issues this week but could provide a pathway to avoid conflict. "It is possible to make deals with Russia," Stoltenberg told a news conference alongside Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna. "I don't think we can expect that these meetings will solve all the issues.

Talks with Russia may allow for more diplomacy, Stoltenberg says
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Image Credit: ANI
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that security negotiations between Russia and the West may not resolve all issues this week but could provide a pathway to avoid conflict. "It is possible to make deals with Russia," Stoltenberg told a news conference alongside Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna.

"I don't think we can expect that these meetings will solve all the issues. What we are hoping for is that we can agree on a way forward, that we can agree on a series of meetings, that we can agree on a process," Stoltenberg said.

