Left Menu

30-yr-old bedridden man killed in Delhi; father arrested

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 15:51 IST
30-yr-old bedridden man killed in Delhi; father arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old bedridden man was allegedly beaten to death by his inebriated father in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar area, police said on Monday.

They identified the deceased as Paramjeet, a resident of JJ Colony in Wazirpur.

The police said they have arrested his father Amar Singh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Usha Rangnani said at 1.24 pm on Sunday, the police were informed about a person who was brought to the Government Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in an unconscious state and the doctor, upon examination, had declared him brought dead. In her statement to the police, Paramjeet's sister alleged that she happened to see him in a badly injured state upon her arrival at home on Sunday morning.

Quoting her brother, the woman said their father had beat him up with a wooden stick under the influence of alcohol, the DCP said.

According to her, Paramjeet was paralysed and bedridden for 14 years.

Amar Singh has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the victim's body has been sent for autopsy.

Further investigation is underway, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
4
World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan; Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest and more

World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022