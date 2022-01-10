30-yr-old bedridden man killed in Delhi; father arrested
- Country:
- India
A 30-year-old bedridden man was allegedly beaten to death by his inebriated father in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar area, police said on Monday.
They identified the deceased as Paramjeet, a resident of JJ Colony in Wazirpur.
The police said they have arrested his father Amar Singh.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Usha Rangnani said at 1.24 pm on Sunday, the police were informed about a person who was brought to the Government Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in an unconscious state and the doctor, upon examination, had declared him brought dead. In her statement to the police, Paramjeet's sister alleged that she happened to see him in a badly injured state upon her arrival at home on Sunday morning.
Quoting her brother, the woman said their father had beat him up with a wooden stick under the influence of alcohol, the DCP said.
According to her, Paramjeet was paralysed and bedridden for 14 years.
Amar Singh has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the victim's body has been sent for autopsy.
Further investigation is underway, the DCP said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
One held for robbing car from 65-year-old man in Delhi's Rohini
Delhi's air quality slips to 'severe' category, AQI stands at 430
Atal Bihari Vajpayee deeply enriched Indian political space, says Manoj Sinha
Delhi Police busts interstate infant adoption racket, arrests 6
Delhi govt postpones Jan 5 play on Ambedkar amid rising Covid cases