Left Menu

Bulli Bai app case: Police remand of 2 students extended till Jan 14; another accused sent in judicial custody

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 16:45 IST
Bulli Bai app case: Police remand of 2 students extended till Jan 14; another accused sent in judicial custody
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A Mumbai court on Monday extended till January 14 the police custody of Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawal, arrested from Uttarakhand in connection with the case pertaining to the 'Bulli Bai' app, which targeted Muslim women by putting up their images online for 'auction'.

Besides, the court remanded another accused, Vishal Kumar Jha, who was the first to be arrested in the case from Bengaluru, to judicial custody till January 24 as he had tested positive for coronavirus.

The police on Monday sought further custody of Singh (18) and Rawal (21) and told the Bandra metropolitan magistrate that the probe into the case was at a crucial stage and hence, the interrogation of the accused was required.

Singh and Rawal were arrested by the Mumbai police's cyber cell from Uttarakhand on January 5, while Jha was arrested from Bengaluru on January 4.

The police had earlier claimed that Singh was the prime accused, who had created a Twitter handle of the app.

The Delhi police's special cell, which has also registered an FIR in the case, on January 6 arrested one Niraj Bishnoi from Assam. According to the police, Bishnoi was the main creator of the app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
3
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022