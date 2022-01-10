ATM thief injured in police firing in Assam

Left Menu

A man who was allegedly trying to loot an ATM of a nationalised bank was injured in police firing after he attacked the personnel with a machete in Dibrugarh district of Assam early on Monday, a senior official said.The incident took place near the Military Engineering Services MES unit in Chabua town, Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police Bitul Chetia said.We received information from State Bank of India after midnight that one of its ATMs at Chabua near the MES was being tampered with and hacked.

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 10-01-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 17:09 IST
A man who was allegedly trying to loot an ATM of a nationalised bank was injured in police firing after he attacked the personnel with a machete in Dibrugarh district of Assam early on Monday, a senior official said.

The incident took place near the Military Engineering Services (MES) unit in Chabua town, Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police Bitul Chetia said.

''We received information from State Bank of India after midnight that one of its ATMs at Chabua near the MES was being tampered with and hacked. We started an operation and spotted a miscreant trying to break the ATM,'' Chetia told PTI.

When confronted, the man tried to attack the police personnel with his machete, he said.

''We had to retaliate for our safety and to nab him. He was shot in his ankle and is undergoing treatment at Assam Medical College and Hospital,'' the police officer said.

Altogether 32 people have been killed and at least 63 injured in police action in Assam while allegedly trying to flee from custody or attacking the personnel since the Himanta Biswa Sarma government assumed office in May 2021.

The Gauhati High Court on January 3 asked the Assam government to furnish all case details of the encounters that have taken place since May last year.

