4 killed, 10 in injured after truck rams into 2 autorickshaws in Bokaro

Four picnickers were killed and 10 others injured, six of them seriously in Jharkhand's Bokaro district after a speeding truck rammed into two autorickshaws on Petarwar-Ranchi-Bokaro highway, police said on Monday.

All of them were returning home from Prasnath in the two autorickshaws on Sunday evening, Bermo sub-divisional police officer Satish Chandra Jha said.

The truck speeded in from the opposite direction and rammed into the autorickshaws when they were alighting at Petawar village to go to their homes. Four persons were killed on the spot, Jha said adding the injured have been rushed to different hospitals of the district.

Investigation into the incident is on and the police have identified the truck involved by the video footage of incident, he said PTI COR BS NAM KK KK

