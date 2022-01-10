Islamic State claims responsibility for Dec 25 suicide attack in Congo
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing that killed at least five people in a restaurant in the city of Beni in eastern Congo on Dec. 25, the group's Amaq news agency said on a Telegram channel on Monday.
The suicide bomber was also killed and 14 people were injured in the attack, the latest violence in a region where Congolese and Ugandan forces have launched a campaign against suspected Islamists.
