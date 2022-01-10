Left Menu

AIIMS Director Randeep Singh Guleria takes 'precautionary dose' of COVID-19 vaccine

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Singh Guleria on Monday took a 'precautionary dose' of COVID-19 vaccine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 22:31 IST
AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria takes 'precautionary dose' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Singh Guleria on Monday took a 'precautionary dose' of COVID-19 vaccine. The country today started a nationwide 'precautionary dose' drive for frontline workers, healthcare workers and senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities.

On the first day today of "Precaution Dose" for the identified categories of beneficiaries for COVID vaccination more than 9 lakh doses were administered to the eligible age group, the health ministry said. India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 152.78 Crore (1,52,78,35,951) today. More than 82 lakh (82,76,158) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The online registration for 'precaution dose' on the Co-WIN platform began on Friday (January 8). All HCWs, FLWs and citizens aged 60 years or above with comorbidities will be able to access the vaccination for precaution dose through their existing Co-WIN account. The precaution dose can only be taken after 9 months i.e., 39 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose. The Ministry of Health and Welfare has recommended that precaution dose for healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens with co-morbidities will be the same as given previously. It had also informed that the senior citizens with co-morbidities will not be required to produce a doctor's certificate or prescription at the time of administration of the precaution dose.

Eligibility of beneficiaries for the precaution dose will be based on the date of administration of the second dose as recorded in the Co-WIN system. Co-WIN system will send SMS to such beneficiaries for availing the precaution dose when the dose becomes due. Registration and appointment services can be accessed through both, the online and the onsite modes. The details of the administration of the precaution dose will be suitably reflected in the vaccination certificates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

