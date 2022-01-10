Left Menu

Foreign Secretary Shringla calls on Economic Affairs Minister of Bhutan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 22:33 IST
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday called on visiting Economic Affairs Minister of Bhutan Lyonpo Loknath Sharma and discussed bilateral economic cooperation.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said cooperation in the hydro-power sector also figured in the meeting.

''Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla called on HE Lyonpo Loknath Sharma @BhutanMoea Minister for Economic Affairs of Bhutan during the Minister's visit to India. Discussions covered economic cooperation, with special focus on the hydropower sector,'' Bagchi tweeted.

Bhutan is a strategically important country for India due to its location, and both sides have been steadily ramping up overall cooperation including in areas of defence and security.

