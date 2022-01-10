Russia says response to failure of talks with U.S. would be of military-technical nature
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-01-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 23:08 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday that Moscow's response to any failure of security talks with the United States would be of a military-technical nature but declined to disclose what it would be.
Speaking in Geneva after a round of U.S.-Russia talks, Ryabkov said Moscow was focused on diplomacy for now and did not want to discuss what new military deployments it might make in the event of a breakdown in negotiations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- United States
- Sergei Ryabkov
- Ryabkov
- Geneva
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Moscow considering NATO proposal to hold talks on Jan. 12 - TASS
Bajrang Punia starts 26-day training camp in Moscow
Moscow sees threat of new missile crisis as serious - RIA cites formin
FACTBOX-Memorial: Moscow shuts down chronicler of Soviet-era crimes
Moscow court shuts down Russia's Memorial human rights centre