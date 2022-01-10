Left Menu

Russia says response to failure of talks with U.S. would be of military-technical nature

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-01-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 23:08 IST
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday that Moscow's response to any failure of security talks with the United States would be of a military-technical nature but declined to disclose what it would be.

Speaking in Geneva after a round of U.S.-Russia talks, Ryabkov said Moscow was focused on diplomacy for now and did not want to discuss what new military deployments it might make in the event of a breakdown in negotiations.

