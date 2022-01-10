Left Menu

Five students drown in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh

PTI | Machilipatnam | Updated: 10-01-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 23:32 IST
Five students drowned in a river in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district on Monday evening, Police said.

The incident occurred when the five were bathing in the Krishna river, Nandigama Deputy Superintendent of Police G Nageswara Reddy said.

The deceased students have been identified as Ajay (12), Charan (13) Balayesu (12), Rakesh (12) and Sunny (12), he said.

They hailed from Yeturu village in Krishna district, police said, adding they all were studying in Class 7 in a government school.

A rescue operation was underway to trace the bodies, the police said.

A case has been registered in the matter, they said.

