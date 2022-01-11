U.S. undeterred by China sanctions on religious freedom officials -Blinken
Updated: 11-01-2022 00:40 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 00:40 IST
China's sanctions against four members of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom are another affront against universal rights, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.
"We remain undeterred by these actions" and stand in solidarity with commission members and staff, Blinken said in a statement.
