NCPCR asks Delhi govt to take action against those responsible for syrup poisoning at Mohalla clinic

Apex child rights body NCPCR has asked the Delhi government to take necessary action against officers responsible for dextromethorphan syrup poisoning of a minor girl at its Mohalla clinic.

Citing a media report, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said a case of dextromethorphan poisoning was recorded after a Mohalla clinic prescribed the syrup to the minor girl resulting in the toddler taking seriously ill. The NCPCR said it had earlier also asked the Delhi government to take action after a similar incident of dextromethorphan poisoning of 16 children took place. ''However, no action taken report in the said incident has been received from your office, yet another above cited incident of dextromethorphan poisoning is reported in the Mohalla clinic of Delhi Government,'' the NCPCR said in its letter to the Delhi chief secretary.

In view of the seriousness of such matters of medical negligence by Mohalla clinics of the Delhi Government thereby putting the life of children in danger, the Commission said it is viewing the incident seriously and requests the chief secretary to look into the matter urgently for immediate remedial measures, with request to take necessary action against errant officers and submit a factual report in all cases within five days.

