Left Menu

U.S. promised written response to Russian security proposals next week - RIA

The United States promised to respond next week in writing to Russia's proposals for sweeping security guarantees that Moscow wants from the West, the RIA and Interfax news agencies cited a source as saying on Tuesday. Washington has said it cannot accept these demands. Russia and the United States held a first round of talks in Geneva on the matter on Monday.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-01-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 15:51 IST
U.S. promised written response to Russian security proposals next week - RIA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The United States promised to respond next week in writing to Russia's proposals for sweeping security guarantees that Moscow wants from the West, the RIA and Interfax news agencies cited a source as saying on Tuesday. Russia has massed troops near Ukraine's border and demanded the U.S.-led NATO alliance rule out admitting the former Soviet state or expanding further eastward. Washington has said it cannot accept these demands.

Russia and the United States held a first round of talks in Geneva on the matter on Monday. RIA cited a source as saying that Washington did not want to discuss Ukraine's desire to join NATO with Moscow without Kyiv being part of the discussion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022