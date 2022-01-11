U.S. promised written response to Russian security proposals next week - RIA

The United States promised to respond next week in writing to Russia's proposals for sweeping security guarantees that Moscow wants from the West, the RIA and Interfax news agencies cited a source as saying on Tuesday. Russia has massed troops near Ukraine's border and demanded the U.S.-led NATO alliance rule out admitting the former Soviet state or expanding further eastward. Washington has said it cannot accept these demands.

Russia and the United States held a first round of talks in Geneva on the matter on Monday. RIA cited a source as saying that Washington did not want to discuss Ukraine's desire to join NATO with Moscow without Kyiv being part of the discussion.

