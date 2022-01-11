Left Menu

COVID ban: No Makar Sakranti bath for devotees in Ganga

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 11-01-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 18:04 IST
Devotees have been proscribed to take a bath on Makar Sakranti on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar and Rishikesh in view of the surge in Covid cases, a government order on Tuesday said. The entry of devotees to Har ki Pauri in Haridwar, Triveni ghat in Rishikesh, and other ‘ghats’ has been banned, Haridwar District Magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey and Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said in their orders.

A large number of devotees take the 'holy dip' in the Ganga in Haridwar and Rishikesh on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

