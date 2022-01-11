Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar speaks with counterparts from Poland and Portugal

Agreed on the importance of more political exchanges, expanded trade, smoother travel and regional consultations, he tweeted.Look forward to welcoming him in India soon, Jaishankar added.Following his talks with Portuguese foreign minister Augusto Santos Silva, Jaishankar said India counts on Portugals strong support for expanding its relations with Europe.Called my friend FM Augusto Santos Silva of Portugal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 18:13 IST
EAM Jaishankar speaks with counterparts from Poland and Portugal
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke to his counterparts from Poland and Portugal, focusing on ways to expand overall bilateral cooperation.

After the phone talks with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, Jaishankar said the focus was on the importance of more political exchanges, expanded trade and smoother travel.

''A comprehensive review of ties today with FM @RauZbigniew of Poland. Agreed on the importance of more political exchanges, expanded trade, smoother travel and regional consultations,'' he tweeted.

''Look forward to welcoming him in India soon,'' Jaishankar added.

Following his talks with Portuguese foreign minister Augusto Santos Silva, Jaishankar said India counts on Portugal's strong support for expanding its relations with Europe.

''Called my friend FM Augusto Santos Silva of Portugal. Discussed the Covid situation. The India-EU Leaders' Meeting in Porto and Migration & Mobility Agreement with Portugal were landmarks in 2021,'' the external affairs minister said.

''Count on Portugal's strong support for expanding India's relations with Europe,'' he said.

In a separate tweet, Jaishankar also congratulated Wopke Hoekstra on his appointment as the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Netherlands.

''Congratulate @WBHoekstra on his appointment as Deputy PM and Foreign Minister of the Netherlands. Look forward to working with him to advance our strong partnership,'' he said.

In the last few days, Jaishankar spoke to his counterparts from the US, Russia, the UK, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and Nigeria. He also spoke to foreign ministers of Egypt, Israel, Australia, Indonesia, Maldives, Bhutan, Iran and France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Noted Kannada literary figure Chandrashekhar Patil no more

Noted Kannada literary figure Chandrashekhar Patil no more

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022