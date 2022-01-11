Left Menu

Anand appointed Chef de Mission for CWG, Bajwa for Asian Games

PTI | Capetown | Updated: 11-01-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 19:59 IST
Anand appointed Chef de Mission for CWG, Bajwa for Asian Games

The Indian Olympic Association on Tuesday appointed senior vice president of the Indian Olympic Association Rakesh Anand as the Chef de Mission of the country's contingent for the upcoming Commonwealth Games to be held at Birmingham from July 28-August 8.

The IOA also announced the appointment of president of Wushu Association of India Bhupender Singh Bajwa as India's Chef de Mission for the Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 10-25.

IOA president Narinder Dhruv Batra also announced general team managers for the Commonwealth Games and deputy Chefs de Mission for the Asian Games.

The team managers appointed are Rajesh Bhandari, secretary general of Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association and vice-president of Boxing Federation of India; Chiranjib Choudhary, secretary general of the Meghalaya Olympic Association and vice-president of the Table Tennis Federation of India and Prasant Kushwaha, secretary general of the Kayaking and Canoeing Association of India.

Secretary general of Badminton Association of India Ajay Kumar Singhania, president of Bengal Olympic Association Swapan Banerjee, secretary general of Goa Olympic Association Gurudatta Bhakta and executive board member of the Netball Federation of India Hariom Kaushik will act as deputy to Bajwa in the upcoming Asian Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022