Delhi BJP protests against government as COVID wave sweeps across city

Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged protests at “300 locations” across the city, even as COVID infections kept rising in the national capital.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has imposed a ban on various kinds of gatherings including political ones due to a fresh wave of COVID infections.

''The state BJP president Adesh Gupta and scores of party workers today staged a massive protest across 300 places in the city against new excise policy of Kejriwal government,'' said a Delhi BJP statement.

Leading the protesters at New Delhi Railway Station, Gupta slammed Kejriwal government for its new excise policy, claiming the liquor shops being opened in residential areas will have an adverse effect on safety of women and children.

The protests were also attended by Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri at Kotla Mubarakpur chowk, former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyaya at Safdurjung market, and state vice president Rajan Tiwari at the Rajinder Nagar Metro Station.

MLAs Anil Bajpayee and Ajay Mahavaar protested at Seelampur and Sonia Vihar metro stations, while state mahila morcha president Yogita Singh staged a demonstration at Sudershan Park, the statement said.

''The party leaders and workers were trying to save Delhi from becoming a hub of addiction even by risking their lives and protesting against Kejriwal government's Excise policy,'' Delhi BJP media cell head Navin Kumar, who was present at the protest at New Delhi Railway Station, said Kumar claimed that the workers were instructed beforehand to wear masks and follow social distancing during the protest.

Delhi has since Monday lost 23 people to COVID-19 and logged 21,259 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 25.65 per cent, as per a Health bulletin of Delhi government.

