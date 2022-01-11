Following are the top stories at 9.00 pm.

NATION: DEL62 LD-VIRUS-MAKAR SANKRANTI Makar Sankranti: Odisha bans religious gatherings; no holy dip at Haridwar, Rishikesh either Bhubaneswar/Dehradun: Authorities in Odisha Tuesday banned religious gatherings at river banks and ghats on Makar Sankranti and Pongal on January 14, while the Uttarakhand government also disallowed devotees from taking a dip in the Ganga at Haridwar and Rishikesh in view of the coronavirus surge.

DEL51 UP-MINISTER-3RDLD RESIGN Setback for BJP: UP Minister resigns from cabinet, likely to join SP; 3 MLAs say quitting party Lucknow: In a jolt to the BJP in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the state cabinet while three other MLAs announced they are quitting the party. DEL61 ADR-UNRECOGNISED PARTIES Registered unrecognised political parties increased more than twice in 2010-2021: ADR New Delhi: The number of registered unrecognised political parties increased more than twice between 2010 and 2021 and disproportionately during the year of parliamentary elections, poll rights group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said.

DEL44 POLL-UP-LD MAYAWATI BSP chief Mayawati will not contest UP polls, says party leader S C Misra Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati will not contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, party general secretary S C Misra said here on Tuesday.

DEL19 DL-DDMA- LD OFFICES Private offices in Delhi closed, ordered to switch to WFH amid Covid surge New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday directed closure of all private offices, except those in exempted categories, amid rising number of COVID-19 cases. BOM10 MH-PAWAR-UP NCP to tie up with Samajwadi Party in UP elections: Pawar Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said his party would contest the ensuing Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh as part of the Samajwadi Party-led alliance.

LEGAL: LGD12 DL-HC-UPHAAR Attempts made to delay trial, can't take benefit of old-age for suspension of 7-yr jail term in Uphaar tragedy tampering case: Police to HC New Delhi: Delhi Police Tuesday contended before the Delhi High Court that every attempt was made by real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal to delay the trial in the Uphaar cinema evidence tampering case and now they cannot take the ground of old-age for suspension of their seven-year jail terms in the case.

LGD10 DL-COURT-UMAR KHALID Delhi riots: Police opposes Umar Khalid's bail, says 'idea was to bring govt to knees, destabilize democracy' New Delhi: Delhi Police opposed the bail plea of former JNU student leader Umar Khalid on Tuesday, saying that the “ultimate objective” of the riots conspiracy was to bring the government of India to its knees and destabilize the foundation of democracy.

LGD9 DL-HC-GOVT-AD HC refuses to entertain PIL to restrain Delhi govt from using public funds for ads to project political party New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday refused to entertain a PIL seeking to restrain Delhi government from using public funds on advertisements allegedly intended to project individual functionaries and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

FOREIGN: FGN33 CHINA-INDIA-LD BORDER China says current situation on Sino-India border 'generally stable'; confirms commander-level talks on Jan 12 Beijing: China said on Tuesday that the current situation on the border areas with India was ''generally stable'' as it confirmed that the 14th round of Corps Commander-level talks to discuss the disengagement process in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh will be held on Wednesday. BY K J M VARMA FGN31 UK-LD JOHNSON British PM Johnson in new Downing Street lockdown party row London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday engulfed in a fresh row over an alleged Downing Street party he reportedly attended with wife Carrie in apparent breach of the country’s COVID-19 lockdown rules in May 2020. BY ADITI KHANNA BUSINESS: DEL58 BIZ-LD CORPORATE-ITR Govt extends FY21 ITR filing deadline for corporates till Mar 15, tax audit report till Feb 15 New Delhi: The government on Tuesday extended till March 15 the deadline for corporates to file Income Tax returns for the fiscal ended March 2021.

DEL15 BIZ-LD VODA-IDEA Govt to get 35.8% stake in debt-ridden Vodafone Idea in lieu of dues liability New Delhi: Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea (VIL) has decided to opt for converting about Rs 16,000 crore interest dues liability payable to the government into equity which will amount to around 35.8 per cent stake in the company, as per a regulatory filing of the telecom firm.

DCM49 BIZ-INDIA-US-PORK India agrees to allow imports of US pork, its products: USTR Washington: New Delhi has agreed to allow imports of US pork and pork products into India for the first time, according to a statement of the United States Trade Representative. PTI VN VN VN

