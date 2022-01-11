Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Man gets 20 years in jail for rape of minor

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 11-01-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 21:10 IST
Chhattisgarh: Man gets 20 years in jail for rape of minor
  • Country:
  • India

A special court here on Tuesday sentenced a 21-year-old man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for abducting and raping a girl.

Sessions Judge Shubhra Pachouri, who is also a special judge for Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) cases, held Mithlesh Majhi alias Pappu guilty for the offense.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 56,000 on him, said Special Public Prosecutor Morisha Naidu.

Majhi, a resident of Raipur city, was accused of abducting the girl on March 26, 2019 and raping her.

While he was 19 years old then, the girl was 14.

The girl's parents lodged complaint after she went missing. Officials of the Vidhan Sabha police station rescued her a few days later and arrested Majhi, the prosecutor said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022