Justice Dept. creating unit focused on domestic terrorism

The Justice Department is establishing a specialised unit focused on domestic terrorism, the departments top national security official told lawmakers Tuesday as he described an elevated threat from violent extremists in the United States.Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, testifying just days after the nation observed the one-year anniversary of the violent insurrection at the US Capitol, said the number of FBI investigations into suspected domestic violent extremists has more than doubled since the spring of 2020.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 21:14 IST
The Justice Department is establishing a specialised unit focused on domestic terrorism, the department's top national security official told lawmakers Tuesday as he described an “elevated” threat from violent extremists in the United States.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, testifying just days after the nation observed the one-year anniversary of the violent insurrection at the US Capitol, said the number of FBI investigations into suspected domestic violent extremists has more than doubled since the spring of 2020. “We have seen a growing threat from those who are motivated by racial animus, as well as those who ascribe to extremist anti-government and anti-authority ideologies,” Olsen said.

The department's National Security Division, which Olsen leads, has a counterterrorism section. But Olsen told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he has decided to create a specialised domestic terrorism unit “to augment our existing approach.”(AP) RUP RUP RUP

