Lankan navy allegedly damages nets of Indian fishermen
PTI | Rameswaram(Tn) | Updated: 11-01-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 21:30 IST
- Country:
- India
The Sri Lankan Navy allegedly damaged the nets of Indian fishermen while fishing near Katchatheevu, officials said on Tuesday.
The incident happened on Monday when fishermen from here set out to the sea in over 500 boats, Fisheries department officials said.
The Lankan navy allegedly damaged the nets of some of the fishermen and warned them against fishing there, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Lankan
- Katchatheevu
- Fisheries
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mirabai Chanu lifts Indian spirits with Tokyo silver but weightlifting faces uncertain Olympic future
Mirabai Chanu lifts Indian spirits with Tokyo silver but weightlifting faces uncertain Olympic future
Universal Indian Entertainment Production hosts yet another glamorous Award Show glittering with renowned celebrities!
ISL: Sahal is future of Indian football and Kerala Blasters, believes Vukomanovic
Indian hockey team wants to build on historic Tokyo Olympics campaign in 2022, says Rani Rampal