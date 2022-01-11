Lankan navy allegedly damages nets of Indian fishermen

The Sri Lankan Navy allegedly damaged the nets of Indian fishermen while fishing near Katchatheevu, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday when fishermen from here set out to the sea in over 500 boats, Fisheries department officials said.

The Lankan navy allegedly damaged the nets of some of the fishermen and warned them against fishing there, they added.

