Left Menu

Lankan navy allegedly damages nets of Indian fishermen

PTI | Rameswaram(Tn) | Updated: 11-01-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 21:30 IST
Lankan navy allegedly damages nets of Indian fishermen
  • Country:
  • India

The Sri Lankan Navy allegedly damaged the nets of Indian fishermen while fishing near Katchatheevu, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday when fishermen from here set out to the sea in over 500 boats, Fisheries department officials said.

The Lankan navy allegedly damaged the nets of some of the fishermen and warned them against fishing there, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022