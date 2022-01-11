Left Menu

U.N. chief "very concerned" by latest North Korean missile launch - spokesman

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 23:05 IST
U.N. chief "very concerned" by latest North Korean missile launch - spokesman
  • Country:
  • United States

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres is "very concerned" by the latest North Korean missile launch, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

North Korea appeared to have test-fired earlier on Tuesday what the South Korean military said might have been a ballistic missile more advanced than a "hypersonic" weapon that Pyongyang launched less than a week ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
EXPLAINER-How Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy became a legal jungle

EXPLAINER-How Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy becam...

 Global
4
All private offices in Delhi to be closed except those under exempted category in view of rising COVID-19 cases: DDMA.

All private offices in Delhi to be closed except those under exempted catego...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022