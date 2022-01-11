U.N. chief "very concerned" by latest North Korean missile launch - spokesman

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres is "very concerned" by the latest North Korean missile launch, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

North Korea appeared to have test-fired earlier on Tuesday what the South Korean military said might have been a ballistic missile more advanced than a "hypersonic" weapon that Pyongyang launched less than a week ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)