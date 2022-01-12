Left Menu

UP: 7 booked, one arrested for raping woman & forcing to convert her religion

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-01-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 14:01 IST
UP: 7 booked, one arrested for raping woman & forcing to convert her religion
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested here for allegedly raping a woman and forcing her to convert her religion, police said on Wednesday.

Seven others have also been booked in the forced conversion case, they said.

According to the victim, she fell in love with the main accused, Ansar, who used to work at a brick kiln, in 2015. She alleged that the man took her to a madrasa and pressured her to convert her religion.

She also claimed that Ansar took her to Kukra village here and raped her, police said.

The woman added that she met a Hindu activist who helped her to file a complaint with the police.

"A case under relevant sections of IPC and the Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance, 2020 was registered against the accused at the New Mandi Police Station," a police official said.

"Ansar was arrested and seven others have been booked in connection with the case," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVID-19 cases; Trudeau says Canada has enough vaccines for all Canadians to get fourth dose and more

Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022