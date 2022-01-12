UP: 7 booked, one arrested for raping woman & forcing to convert her religion

A man has been arrested here for allegedly raping a woman and forcing her to convert her religion, police said on Wednesday.

Seven others have also been booked in the forced conversion case, they said.

According to the victim, she fell in love with the main accused, Ansar, who used to work at a brick kiln, in 2015. She alleged that the man took her to a madrasa and pressured her to convert her religion.

She also claimed that Ansar took her to Kukra village here and raped her, police said.

The woman added that she met a Hindu activist who helped her to file a complaint with the police.

"A case under relevant sections of IPC and the Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance, 2020 was registered against the accused at the New Mandi Police Station," a police official said.

"Ansar was arrested and seven others have been booked in connection with the case," he said.

