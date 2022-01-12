Ambergris worth Rs 5 crore seized in Maha; 3 persons held
- Country:
- India
Police on Wednesday said they have seized ambergris, a banned marine substance commonly called whale vomit or grey amber, worth nearly Rs 5 crore in the illicit market and arrested three persons in Maharashtra's Raigad district.
The arrests and seizure were made at Kashid in Murud taluka on Tuesday after the Crime Branch laid a trap following a tip-off, police said.
Nearly 5 kg of ambergris, valued at around Rs 5 crore, was seized from three persons who were travelling on a motorcycle, they said.
The trio was arrested and booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, the police said.
Sale or possession of the marine material is banned under forest and environmental laws.
Ambergris, listed in Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, is an expensive material which is used as a prime ingredient in high-end perfumery and manufacture of medicines, among others.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ambergris
- grey amber
- Maharashtra
- Raigad district
- Kashid
- Wildlife Protection Act
- Murud
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Minister tests positive for COVID-19
Maharashtra: 2 more arrested in health dept's question paper leak
23 tiger deaths from Jan - July 2021 in Maharashtra, 86 nationwide: Uddhav Thackeray
'Wrote to Governor, no response yet', Maharashtra Minister Thorat over Assembly Speaker election
Income Tax Dept conducts raids in Maharashtra