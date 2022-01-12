Left Menu

Suspect questioned over 2012 murder of British family in French Alps

French police have detained an individual over the 2012 murder of a British family and a cyclist in the French Alps, Annecy prosecutor Line Bonnet said in a statement on Wednesday. A local cyclist who was passing by was also killed. "A person has been arrested as part of an investigation into the murder of the family and of Sylvain Mollier.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-01-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 18:49 IST
Suspect questioned over 2012 murder of British family in French Alps
  • Country:
  • France

French police have detained an individual over the 2012 murder of a British family and a cyclist in the French Alps, Annecy prosecutor Line Bonnet said in a statement on Wednesday. Saad al-Hilli, an Iraqi-born British engineer, his wife and an older woman holding a Swedish passport were killed in their car in Sept. 2012 near the village of Chevaline while on a camping holiday. A local cyclist who was passing by was also killed.

"A person has been arrested as part of an investigation into the murder of the family and of Sylvain Mollier. The arrest will serve to verify that person's schedule," the statement said. The family's seven- and four-year-old daughters had survived the attack, although the seven-year-old suffered serious skull fractures. The four-year-old hid for eight hours with the bodies in the car, too scared to move.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022