396 Police personnel receive 'precautionary dose' of COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi's special camp

As many as 396 Delhi Police personnel were given the 'precautionary dose' of COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, the official informed. According to the official, Delhi police organised a special Covid-19 vaccination camp in police headquarter in Delhi's Jai Singh Road to administer 'precautionary dose' to frontline workers.

The police organised the event with the help of a medical team. The Vaccination drive will continue till January 13, the police said. Senior officers, as well as all ranks of Delhi Police, availed this facility, it added.

Delhi Special Commissioner of Police Dependra Pathak and other police personnel administered precaution doses of COVID-19 Vaccine. Special CP Dependra Pathak said, "Precaution dose is very important for the people. The police are frontline workers. This will make us safer so that we can continue to serve the people."

The COVID-19 vaccination camps will be organised at all the Police Wellness Centres and Covid Care Centres across Delhi to ensure full coverage of all eligible Police personnel at the earliest. (ANI)

