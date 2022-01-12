Biden to attend a special Senate Democrats' meeting Thursday on voting -Politico
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 22:07 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden will attend a special caucus meeting with Senate Democrats on Thursday as the party keeps up efforts to pass voting rights legislation, Politico reported.
The Politico report on Wednesday did not provide further details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Portugal's Social Democrats narrow gap on PM's party before election
US President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump to observe Capitol Hill anniversary separately
Manchin's reluctance puts Democrats' U.S. voting rights bill at risk
EXPLAINER-U.S. Senate Democrats mull ending filibuster to pass voting rights reform
Florida US House election: Democrats have huge advantage