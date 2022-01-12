Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi govt directs 20 schools to open vaccination centres for children in 15-18 age group

The Directorate of Education in Delhi directed a total of 20 schools wherein School Health Clinics are operational to open COVID-19 vaccination centres for the age group of 15 to 18 years, said an official statement on Wednesday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Directorate of Education in Delhi directed a total of 20 schools wherein School Health Clinics are operational to open COVID-19 vaccination centres for the age group of 15 to 18 years, said an official statement on Wednesday. "All DDEs (districts) and DDEs (Zones) are hereby directed to open temporary vaccination centres for students in the age group of 15 - 18 years in the 20 schools wherein School Health Clinics are operational," said the statement issued by Delhi Directorate of Education.

It directed the officers to coordinate with the district magistrates in order to set up the vaccination centres. "Separate sufficient space shall be provided by HoS for vaccination centres," it added. (ANI)

