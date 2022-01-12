Allahabad HC denies bail to accused held for duping ex-judge

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday denied bail to four people arrested for allegedly duping its former woman judge of Rs 5 lakh through online fraud.

Accused Neeraj Mandal, Tapan Mandal, Shubo Shah and Tauseef Zaman were arrested in the case of the cyber fraud lodged on the complaint of former Justice Poonam Shrivastava.

In her complaint to the Cantt police station, ex-judge Shrivastava had alleged that some unknown people had withdrawn Rs 5 lakh from her bank account on December 4, 2020 after tricking her into giving her bank account, Aadhar Card and PAN numbers to a person who called her up, identifying as a bank official.

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav dismissed the bail plea of the four accused saying the money of the bank account holder should be safe because it's the hard-earned, "while" money of the account holder and it is this money that improves the financial condition of the country.

"There are people in the country who do not deposit crores of rupees in the bank and keep it hidden in the basements of their houses, due to which neither the bank gets any benefit nor the country gets enriched," he said.

Justice Yadav also said that if the money is taken out by cybercriminals from the customer's bank account, the bank has to the responsibility for it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)