Canadian truckers to stay exempt from COVID-19 vaccine requirements

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2022 07:59 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 07:59 IST
Canadian truckers will remain exempted from COVID-19 vaccine requirements at the border with the United States, a spokesperson at the Canada Border Services Agency said on Wednesday. However, truckers from the U.S. will still need to be vaccinated or they will be turned back at the border starting from Jan. 15, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

