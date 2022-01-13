Left Menu

Former Sri Lankan prison commissioner sentenced to death over prisoners’ killings

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 13-01-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 11:30 IST
Former Sri Lankan prison commissioner sentenced to death over prisoners’ killings
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

A top Sri Lankan court here has sentenced to death a former prisons commissioner over the Welikada Prison riot in 2012 which killed at least 27 inmates.

The Colombo High Court trial on Wednesday found the former superintendent Emil Ranjan Lamahewa guilty and passed the death sentence.

The first defendant in the case, the then Inspector of the Police Narcotics Bureau, Neomal Rangajeewa was acquitted from all charges.

The case was heard for nearly three years before a three-member bench.

Lamahewa and Rangajeewa were arrested in March 2018. The defendants were charged with 33 counts, including the killing of eight inmates selected by the defendants in the industrial area of the prison, the conspiracy to murder and illegally assembling a mass of people while the conflict was being suppressed.

On November 9, 2012, at least 27 inmates were killed while more than 20 others were injured when prisoners rioted in the overcrowded jail objecting to an unannounced search by the police's Special Task Force to nab contraband and mobile phones at the prison.

Rights groups led a sustained campaign for justice to the victims which had drawn international attention too.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022