U.S. reassured Europe over Russia talks - EU foreign policy chief

Reuters | Brest | Updated: 13-01-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 13:44 IST
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Europe has received assurances from the United States that nothing will be agreed with Russia without the bloc's involvement, the European Union's foreign policy chief said on Thursday.

"With the United States over the last few days, we have had an extremely close coordination," Josep Borrell told reporters ahead of an EU defence ministers meeting in western France.

"We have assurances that nothing will be decided or negotiated without close coordination with Europe and without the participation of the Europeans."

