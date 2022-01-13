Russia says CSTO peacekeepers to complete withdrawal from Kazakhstan on Jan. 19 -Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-01-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 18:39 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Thursday said the withdrawal from Kazakhstan of peacekeeping troops from the Moscow-led CSTO military alliance would be completed on Jan. 19, the Interfax news agency cited him as saying.
President Vladimir Putin said it was time for the contingent of CSTO troops to return home after achieving its objective in Kazakhstan, Interfax reported, after a week-long deployment during the worst bout of unrest in the Central Asian nation's post-Soviet history.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Interfax
- Moscow
- post-Soviet
- CSTO
- Vladimir Putin
- Asian
- Kazakhstan
- Sergei Shoigu
- Russian
- Central
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Mooy double keeps Shanghai in hunt for Asian Champions League berth
Soccer-Syria to play home ties of Asian World Cup qualifiers at neutral venues
Playing against South American teams gave us a lot of confidence ahead of Asian Cup: Manisha Kalyan
Idea of Islamic welfare state greater than making Pakistan 'Asian Tiger', says Imran Khan
Soccer-Thais secure sixth Southeast Asian title after Indonesia draw