West Bengal govt sets up air ambulance facility at site of Gangasagar Mela

West Bengal government has set up air ambulance services to provide emergency treatment to patients and transfer them to hospitals from Gangasagar, where devotees have gathered for a holy bath on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

ANI | Gangasagar (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-01-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 23:24 IST
West Bengal govt sets up air ambulance facility at site of Gangasagar Mela
A visual of patient being transported to medical facility via air ambulance. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
There is only one helipad in the sea area, so Sagar Bakkhali Development Board has constructed a helipad next to Gangasagar Bus Stand.

Two women were taken to the medical facility via air ambulance after suffering from burn injuries and leg fracture respectively. (ANI)

