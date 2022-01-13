West Bengal govt sets up air ambulance facility at site of Gangasagar Mela

West Bengal government has set up air ambulance services to provide emergency treatment to patients and transfer them to hospitals from Gangasagar, where devotees have gathered for a holy bath on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

There is only one helipad in the sea area, so Sagar Bakkhali Development Board has constructed a helipad next to Gangasagar Bus Stand.

Two women were taken to the medical facility via air ambulance after suffering from burn injuries and leg fracture respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)