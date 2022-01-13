Left Menu

Democratic U.S. Senator Sinema says filibuster necessary to prevent worsening political divisions

Updated: 13-01-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 23:59 IST
Democratic U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema said the filibuster is necessary to prevent worsening political divisions in the country, in a speech on the Senate floor on Thursday.

The Arizona Democrat has been a longtime supporter of the filibuster, a Senate rule which requires 60 votes in the 100-person chamber to pass most legislation.

