Myanmar believes new ASEAN chair will rule with fairness -spokesman
Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 12:23 IST
Myanmar believes that Cambodia will rule with fairness during its chairmanship this year of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a spokesman for its ruling military council said on Friday.
There were "good results" from a visit to Myanmar last week by Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, Myanmar junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told a regular briefing. He also said international pressure on Myanmar had not dialed down, but Myanmar would not bow to it.
