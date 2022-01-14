UK's Truss welcomes good Brexit talks with EU's Sefcovic

British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Friday she had held good talks with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic to resolve post-Brexit trade issues, with officials due to meet next week for "intensified" discussions.

"Good talks with @MarosSefcovic over the past two days," Truss said on Twitter. A joint statement said officials would meet next week while Truss and Sefcovic would hold a further meeting on Jan. 24.

"Now it's time to start taking issues off the table," Sefcovic said on Twitter. "We instructed our teams to pursue intensive talks next week, before we meet on 24/1." Britain and the EU have been in lengthy talks to resolve difficulties over trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, which shares a land border with European Union member the Republic of Ireland.

