UK prefers a negotiated solution on Brexit, EU's Sefcovic says
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-01-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 16:11 IST
European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said on Friday that he understood that British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss preferred a negotiated solution to resolve post-Brexit trade issue.
"I think what I heard from there was that she preferred a negotiated solution," Sefcovic told reporters after meeting Truss.
