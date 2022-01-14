Ukraine says Russia is preparing 'provocations'

Ukrainian military intelligence said on Friday that Russian special services were preparing what it called "provocations" against Russian servicemen located in Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniestria in order to accuse Ukraine.

It said in a statement that the provocations may be against Russian armed forces' artillery depots.

Ukraine was hit on Friday by a massive cyberattack warning its citizens to "be afraid and expect the worst". Russia, which has massed more than 100,000 troops on its neighbour's frontier, meanwhile released TV pictures of more forces deploying in a drill.

