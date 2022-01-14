Ukraine says Russia is preparing 'provocations'
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian military intelligence said on Friday that Russian special services were preparing what it called "provocations" against Russian servicemen located in Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniestria in order to accuse Ukraine.
It said in a statement that the provocations may be against Russian armed forces' artillery depots.
Ukraine was hit on Friday by a massive cyberattack warning its citizens to "be afraid and expect the worst". Russia, which has massed more than 100,000 troops on its neighbour's frontier, meanwhile released TV pictures of more forces deploying in a drill.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden and Putin to speak on Thursday amid Ukraine tensions
Biden, Putin to hold call as Ukraine-Russia tension smolders
UK, U.S., Germany, France discuss Russian aggression towards Ukraine - Truss
Biden, Putin begin second call this month as Ukraine tensions simmer
Biden, Putin to hold second call this month as Ukraine tensions simmer