U.S. tells Lebanon not to fear sanctions over energy supply plans, PM's office says

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 14-01-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 18:02 IST
Najib Mikati
The U.S. ambassador to Lebanon told the Lebanese government that it should not fear a U.S. sanctions law over its plans to receive energy supplies from the region, the office of Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Miqati said on Friday.

Dorothy Shea handed Mikati a letter from the U.S. Treasury Department "to answer some of the concerns the Lebanese authorities had regarding regional energy agreements that the United States helped facilitate between Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt," the statement from the prime minister's office said.

