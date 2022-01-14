Left Menu

Russia arrests, dismantles REvil hacking group at U.S. request - report

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 18:18 IST
Russia's FSB security service conducted a special operation against ransomware crime group REvil at the request of the United States and has detained and charged the group's members, the Interfax news agency cited the FSB as saying on Friday.

The hacker group has ceased to exist and the United States has been informed of the steps taken by Russia, the FSB was quoted as saying.

