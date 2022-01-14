Maha: Naxal with Rs 2 lakh reward held in Gadchiroli

A Naxal with Rs 2 lakh reward on his head was arrested on Friday in a joint Gadchiroli police-CRPF operation in Maharashtra, an official said.

Karan alias Dulsa Narote is a member of the Naxal 'action team' and was originally with the Gatta Dalam of the outlawed movement, he said.

''Narote was held in a joint operation by Gadchiroli police and the CRPF from Pomke Gatta area in Etapalli. He is involved in 16 serious offences, comprising six murders, four encounters, two robberies, three involving arson and one kidnapping,'' said Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal.

